Moet Hennessy debuts its latest vintage, Dom Perignon 2013, with an exclusive champagne dinner at 28 Wilkie

During the year, every season plays a role in the development of grapes. In 2013, a cool spring delayed budburst and flowering, which in turn delayed the harvest. Summer started with hail that caused some damage but later presented hot conditions, leading to good ripening.

It is worth noting that October harvests have become a rare occurrence in the last decade. With global warming taking hold of marginal regions like Champagne, it is unlikely that any new vintage will be harvested later than September. The Vintage 2013 comprises 49 per cent pinot noir and 51 per cent chardonnay with a dosage of five grams per litre. As chef de cave Vincent Chaperon is committed to creating a unique and harmonious expression of the terroir and, he delivers a hauntingly beautiful wine, despite the odd conditions.