New cocktail menus in Singapore: 7 bars to sip, savour and celebrate

Its first menu refresh since opening continues this discourse with tipples inspired by the six stages of healing (awareness, acceptance, feeling, forgiveness, affirmation, and transformation, in case you were wondering). All of them come with prompts that (hopefully) lead to some reflection. Precipice of Old asks you to look back on key moments that changed the trajectory of your life, and the spirit-forward cocktail echoes this by changing when you pause to let it warm up a little. The savoury Dialogue, made with the bar’s own black garlic brine, asks what you say to yourself when you’re in need of support. Refreshingly briny Narrative flips the question by asking what stories tend to run uncensored through your mind.

Of course, you can go in with the sole intention of enjoying a good drink. The bar’s former hits like the snake soup-laced Bonseki are still on the menu, and there’s a refreshed list of classics that lean toward forgotten gems like the Blood & Sand, Old Pal, and Gold Rush.