Raising the bar: 6 new cocktail spots shaking up Singapore’s nightlife

And Seah’s brand of hospitality is gloriously unfiltered. Disarmingly honest and utterly without guile, he has a way of making you feel like you’ve known each other for years because he talks to you like you’re already friends. If you find choosing quality bottles intimidating business, Seah does away with the posturing, pitches, and pretense because all he cares about is what you want. The jeans-and-T-shirt uniform helps, too, since he “doesn’t want to dress like a penguin”. If it isn’t clear by now, Seah is half the reason you should head down.

The other half is the more than 700 bottles of spirits Bar.ter stocks — all handpicked by Seah for their quality and curious provenance. For instance, there are vintages of Long Pond rum that predate the distillery’s devastating 2018 fire, which wiped out its wooden fermentation vats and, with them, the unique microbial flora responsible for the rum’s distinctive flavour profile. There are also bottles drawn from Seah’s own private cask of Wild Turkey. And everything is available to taste before you commit.

The cocktail menu is lean, but each drink earns its place, thanks to Seah’s long run in the industry, from managing La Maison du Whisky Singapore to representing brands for Brown-Forman. Even the inevitable Singapore Sling (we really can’t seem to outrun it) gets a second life here, recast with corn moonshine and tequila blanco into something more balanced, tropical, and worth finishing. Of course, Seah will just as gladly shake up whatever you’re in the mood for, because it’s always about connection over commerce at Bar.ter. He’ll even fetch your bak kut teh from next-door neighbour Legendary Bak Kut Teh so you can sip, slurp, and trade stories just as old friends do.

42 South Bridge Road, #01-01

Tue to Sat: 10am to 12am ; Sun to Mon: 2pm to 12am