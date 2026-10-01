From scenic routes to luxury trains: The new era of personalised rail travel is here

The appeal of premium rail also extends to scenic services such as the Glacier Express and Bernina Express in the Swiss Alps, where the landscape is as important as the destination. Railbookers expanded its luxury portfolio in 2026 with multi-train journeys combining well-known luxury services with hotels and land-based experiences, including one 60-day itinerary linking eight luxury trains across nine countries and ending in Singapore.

Building the journey around the traveller

The shift towards customisation goes beyond choosing a departure date. Travellers can speak directly with Rail Experts or request an instant quote before shaping an itinerary around their interests, preferred pace, and available time. The company says its itineraries are also tailored to different source markets: a rail holiday in China or Japan designed for Asian travellers can differ from one offered to the US market, based on research into market-specific preferences, Lim said.