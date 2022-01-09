Who’s behind Singapore’s latest crop of gyms and fitness centres?

If the past two pandemic years have been taking a toll on your health – both physically and mentally – now is the time to make a change. Let 2022 be the year you seize life by the horns and do something that will make you feel and look better than you have in a long time.

And if you need a little extra oomph to kickstart your fitness journey, we’ve got your back. A slew of new gyms have just launched to offer that brand new start you have been craving.

Located within the central business district are two new gym brands, Freedom Gym at UIC Building – which boasts state-of-the-art equipment – and Urban Den at Change Alley Mall, a grungy-chic boutique gym.

Other fitness joints opening in the central area include Platinum Fitness’ second outlet at Tanglin Mall, slated to launch in January, Sugar Boxing at Orchard Cineleisure and Popsicle Rhythmic Cycling at UE Square. The latter two are operated by Active Fitness, which has three other fitness concepts in Singapore.

And for Easties who may not wish to travel to the city for their fitness fix, The Flow Pilates by Lab Studios, a reformer-only fitness studio, will open in Joo Chiat in January.

Indeed, while the pandemic has impacted many lives and businesses, fitness and wellness is one industry that has been gaining traction as more people pay attention to their health. These new openings follow hot on the heels of 2021 launches including CRU Orchard, a spin, HIIT and yoga studio and holistic wellness and fitness club Trapeze Rec Club on Duxton Road.