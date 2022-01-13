Banyan Tree has a new hotel brand in Phuket, with rooms from S$50 a night

Banyan Tree Group has debuted its first property under its new HOMM brand with the opening of HOMM Bliss Southbeach Patong, located in Phuket, Thailand – the same island where Banyan Tree first set root in 1994.

HOMM is one of five new brands within Banyan Tree Group’s growing ecosystem of concepts that seeks to “provide a sensible lifestyle and globally diverse experiences, while embodying the feeling of home”, the group said in a press release.

In December 2021, the group announced that it would double its footprint of 54 properties across 23 countries by 2025 with the introduction of five new brands in the next 18 months. New brands include Garrya, HOMM, Folio, Veya and Escape. The latter two are described as brand extensions of Banyan Tree.

HOMM properties are described as being ideal for families, couples and business executives alike, offering guests reliable services, signature facilities, communal dining options and well-designed, price-friendly accommodations.