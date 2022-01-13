Banyan Tree has a new hotel brand in Phuket, with rooms from S$50 a night
HOMM is one of five new brands that the Banyan Tree Group is set to unveil in the next 18 months. Its first location, HOMM Bliss Southbeach Patong, is a beachfront property that seeks to give travellers a sense of home.
Banyan Tree Group has debuted its first property under its new HOMM brand with the opening of HOMM Bliss Southbeach Patong, located in Phuket, Thailand – the same island where Banyan Tree first set root in 1994.
HOMM is one of five new brands within Banyan Tree Group’s growing ecosystem of concepts that seeks to “provide a sensible lifestyle and globally diverse experiences, while embodying the feeling of home”, the group said in a press release.
In December 2021, the group announced that it would double its footprint of 54 properties across 23 countries by 2025 with the introduction of five new brands in the next 18 months. New brands include Garrya, HOMM, Folio, Veya and Escape. The latter two are described as brand extensions of Banyan Tree.
HOMM properties are described as being ideal for families, couples and business executives alike, offering guests reliable services, signature facilities, communal dining options and well-designed, price-friendly accommodations.
HOMM Bliss Southbeach Patong is the brand’s first ever location. The beachfront property, located on the quiet southern end of Patong Bay, features a total of 71 rooms. It boasts unrivalled views of the Andaman Sea. The newly refurbished beach-inspired guestrooms are bathed in natural light, with 39 rooms featuring sea-facing private balconies and terraces or ground-floor plunge pools.
The property also offers two outdoor pools, beachfront access and proximity to top tourist attractions. Culinary offerings include quick bites and grab and go snacks from Seagulls on Southbeach, and all-day dining restaurant Rice Bowl, known for its authentic Thai cuisine.
As part of the group’s larger Stay For Good sustainability programme, each HOMM property will play advocate for a unique endangered species, centrally displayed in the lobby areas via origami art. At HOMM Bliss Southbeach Patong, an origami Black Billed Gull is meant to raise awareness of the native bird generally found in nearby rivers and coastal areas. Waste-reduction initiatives and educational programmes for locals will also be implemented.
“With the introduction of our HOMM brand, we strive to provide guests with true ‘sense of home’ comforts that act as a base camp for new experiences and adventures, while simultaneously supporting the local community. HOMM Bliss Southbeach Patong’s close proximity to Phuket’s culturally rich attractions and coastal region provides global travellers with the ability to fully engage with locals and foster sustainability and stewardship practices through Banyan Tree Group’s world-renowned Stay For Good programme, a blueprint for future HOMM locations to come,” said Chatchaya Jearranai, hotel manager of HOMM Bliss Southbeach Patong.