Here's everything new you'll want to experience when you're in Hong Kong

There are, of course, some caveats. You'll need to be vaccinated, submit a health declaration form and show a negative Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) from a maximum of 24 hours before you arrive - although it can be self-administered.

Once you land, the airport process is thankfully now smooth and swift. We took just 20 minutes from the plane door opening to getting our baggage - including a RAT.

When you leave the airport, you'll need to undergo three days of 'medical surveillance' which entails an amber code on your phone that prevents you from entering restaurants, bars, gyms, clubs and more.

You can, however, stay in any hotel and order room service or other food delivery. You can visit friends and dine in their homes, as well as take public transport or enter all shops and malls. There are also plenty of places - such as the rooftop garden on level 4 of IFC on the waterfront in Central - where you can grab a table, bring your own food and drink and enjoy the billion-dollar views. Another option? Packing a picnic to take on one of the SAR's famously picturesque hikes

Once you reach the morning of day three, your amber code turns blue and you're free to rekindle your love for the city in every way.

HOTELS

Two new luxury hotels to have opened since early 2020 include one familiar name in The Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel Hong Kong - and one less so at The Hari Hong Kong.