A selection of new and restored hotels and luxury villas await in Tuscany, Puglia and beyond

Dating to the early 1920s, this one-time Tuscan villa, and then pensione (or boarding house), by the Ligurian Sea has been transformed into an adults-only beach escape. Where there were once dozens of rooms, there are now just 18 rooms and suites. All have terraces or verandas; bamboo furniture that lends a breezy, seaside feel; and products from Officina Profumo-Farmaceutica di Santa Maria Novella, the venerable Italian fragrance and personal care brand. If you really want to spread out, consider booking the two-story casita, La Villetta, which has a garden and a plunge pool.

Created by Collezione Em (whose hotels include the Grand Hotel Minerva in Florence and the Violino d’Oro in Venice), Pensione America is part of the Leading Hotels of the World collection of luxury properties. You can delight in la dolce vita amid the gardens, on a tennis court and in the pool decorated with Sicilian tiles. Go for a stroll or ride on one of the free bikes to the nearby beaches for which the area is known.

Begin each morning at the hotel’s restaurant and indulge in sweet crepes or eggs in tomato sauce. At lunchtime, you’ll find a menu inspired by the surrounding waters, with seafood dishes such as ravioli with shellfish and spaghetti with arselle (little clams). The restaurant is also open for dinner. Prices from €1,600, or about US$1,800 (S$2,322) a night.