Luxury cruising is changing. These new ships show where it’s headed

In July, Explora Journeys, the Geneva-based luxury cruise line, launched its third and largest ship, built to feel more like a luxury floating hotel than a traditional cruise liner. At 879 ft, the Explora III uses its extra space to expand public areas instead of passenger capacity, offering more comfort and privacy.

The ship features 461 ocean-facing suites, including 109 penthouses and 39 ocean residences, with floor-to-ceiling windows and expansive terraces. A second exclusive residence has also been added, with sweeping ocean views, a private whirlpool, daybeds and private dining areas.

The vessel features five heated pools, six core restaurants with three new culinary experiences, an outdoor and indoor gym, a running track, sports courts and wellness facilities of more than 7,500 sq ft. Jannik Sinner, the tennis player, is Explora’s brand ambassador and was among the first to embark on the new ship to launch a wellness program and inaugurate the padel ball court.

Explora III set sail in August from Barcelona on an inaugural voyage through Northern Europe and Iceland. In October, she will sail across the Atlantic, stopping in Greenland and North America before heading to the Caribbean for the winter. In late April, the ship will move to the Panama Canal before its inaugural summer Alaska season.

Rates start at US$4,340 per person for seven nights (all-inclusive).

SEVEN SEAS PRESTIGE

Regent Seven Seas Cruises is preparing to launch its first new ship class in more than a decade in a bid to expand passenger space, privacy and personalized service. At 735 ft, with a capacity to carry around 800 guests, the Seven Seas Prestige is expected to set sail in December on its maiden voyage from Barcelona to Miami.

The ship will feature 411 ocean-facing suites, including the multilevel, 9,000-sq-ft Skyview Regent Suite, which includes a private dining room, spa, gym and wraparound terrace. Guests can dine at 11 venues (all dining is included in the fare).

Focusing on active wellness, the vessel will have a dedicated sports and pool deck with courts, yoga areas and a large pool with two adjacent whirlpools. The ship will also feature the cruise line’s largest spa and gym, featuring a salt room and 10 treatment rooms.

After its Atlantic crossing in December, the Seven Seas Prestige will sail to the Caribbean and Panama Canal before returning to Europe for its summer sailing season.

By Ceylan Yeginsu © The New York Times.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.