Luxury cruising is changing. These new ships show where it’s headed
From Four Seasons’ first superyacht-style vessel to the world’s largest sailing yacht, a new generation of luxury ships is promising more space, privacy and personalised experiences.
It has been a defining year for luxury cruising. Once characterised by crisp white tablecloths and rigid formality, the industry has shifted toward highly personalised travel. To meet growing demand and attract first-timers, cruise lines and luxury hotel brands are launching intimate, yacht-like vessels with exclusive itineraries, tailored experiences and dedicated wellness offerings.
Here’s a roundup of some of the major luxury ships launching this year.
THE FOUR SEASONS I
Following the lead of the Ritz-Carlton, Four Seasons became the second luxury hotel group to enter the luxury cruise market in March, launching the Four Seasons I, a ship designed to emulate the superyacht experience.
At 679 ft, the ship, which can accommodate 222 guests, features 95 residential-style suites, 11 dining venues, four pools (including two private plunge pools), a spa, a gym and a marina deck for sunbathing, water sports, swimming and dining.
At the top of the vessel, spanning four floors, is the exclusive 9,974-square-foot Funnel Suite, with a plunge pool, gym, spa and bedrooms featuring floor-to-ceiling wraparound glass for unobstructed ocean views. While the price is available only upon request, the suite has sold for more than US$300,000 (S$383,853) on past sailings.
During the fall, the Four Seasons I will sail the French and Italian Rivieras before embarking on its trans-Atlantic crossing on Nov 8. During the eight-day crossing, the Four Seasons is offering a wellness residency in partnership with Lanserhof, featuring personalised consultations, restorative treatments and nutritionist-approved meals.
Over the winter, the ship will sail the Caribbean, stopping in St Barts, Martinique, Grenada, Anguilla, Tobago, St Lucia and Dominica. Many of the stops are inaccessible to large ships, and guests will have an opportunity to go diving, snorkelling and swimming in hidden coves while enjoying, for example, freshly caught lobster.
Fares start at US$31,000 for seven nights (meals not included, except breakfast).
THE ORIENT EXPRESS CORINTHIAN
In April, Orient Express unveiled the Corinthian, the world’s largest sailing yacht. At 721 ft, the 110-passenger vessel has 54 ocean-facing suites designed by the architect Maxime d’Angeac, ranging from 45 to 230 sq m (about 484 to 2,475 sq ft). Each suite has a maritime Art Deco design with walk-in closets, marble bathrooms and spacious dining and lounging areas.
The Penthouse, on Deck 7, offers six outward-facing residences suspended above the water, with the feel of a waterfront villa. Each residence has a private terrace, outdoor plunge pool and unobstructed ocean views.
The ship has five restaurants, eight bars (including a speakeasy), and private dining rooms run by the acclaimed French chef Yannick Alleno. It also has a dedicated spa, beauty salon, two swimming pools (including a lap pool) and a marina deck that opens onto the water for swimming and water sports.
In the fall, the Corinthian, which can sail by wind power alone under the right conditions, will be offering three- to seven-night sailings around the Iberian Peninsula with stops in Minorca, Málaga and Cadiz, and a 14-night trans-Atlantic sailing from Lisbon to Barbados to kick off its winter Caribbean sailing season.
Fares start at US$19,500 for three nights (all-inclusive).
EXPLORA III
In July, Explora Journeys, the Geneva-based luxury cruise line, launched its third and largest ship, built to feel more like a luxury floating hotel than a traditional cruise liner. At 879 ft, the Explora III uses its extra space to expand public areas instead of passenger capacity, offering more comfort and privacy.
The ship features 461 ocean-facing suites, including 109 penthouses and 39 ocean residences, with floor-to-ceiling windows and expansive terraces. A second exclusive residence has also been added, with sweeping ocean views, a private whirlpool, daybeds and private dining areas.
The vessel features five heated pools, six core restaurants with three new culinary experiences, an outdoor and indoor gym, a running track, sports courts and wellness facilities of more than 7,500 sq ft. Jannik Sinner, the tennis player, is Explora’s brand ambassador and was among the first to embark on the new ship to launch a wellness program and inaugurate the padel ball court.
Explora III set sail in August from Barcelona on an inaugural voyage through Northern Europe and Iceland. In October, she will sail across the Atlantic, stopping in Greenland and North America before heading to the Caribbean for the winter. In late April, the ship will move to the Panama Canal before its inaugural summer Alaska season.
Rates start at US$4,340 per person for seven nights (all-inclusive).
SEVEN SEAS PRESTIGE
Regent Seven Seas Cruises is preparing to launch its first new ship class in more than a decade in a bid to expand passenger space, privacy and personalized service. At 735 ft, with a capacity to carry around 800 guests, the Seven Seas Prestige is expected to set sail in December on its maiden voyage from Barcelona to Miami.
The ship will feature 411 ocean-facing suites, including the multilevel, 9,000-sq-ft Skyview Regent Suite, which includes a private dining room, spa, gym and wraparound terrace. Guests can dine at 11 venues (all dining is included in the fare).
Focusing on active wellness, the vessel will have a dedicated sports and pool deck with courts, yoga areas and a large pool with two adjacent whirlpools. The ship will also feature the cruise line’s largest spa and gym, featuring a salt room and 10 treatment rooms.
After its Atlantic crossing in December, the Seven Seas Prestige will sail to the Caribbean and Panama Canal before returning to Europe for its summer sailing season.
By Ceylan Yeginsu © The New York Times.
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.