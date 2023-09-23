These chefs are collaborating on a new menu concept: Chuka Dim Sum Omakase

Every new dining habit begins with a fad. Remember when avocados were synonymous with guacamole? Cut to present day. Now, when was the last time you thought of avocado as meant for anything but toast? What’s next? Chuka dim sum if chef Kenjiro Hashida plays his cards right. But first, a six-hands collaboration to testbed the idea.

Come Sep 29, chef Kenjiro ‘Hatch’ Hashida will team up with chefs Chen Kentaro of Shisen Hanten and Hiroshi Yamanobe of Tokyo’s Ginza Yamanobe to present a 15-course Chuka Dim Sum Omakase at his eponymous restaurant along Amoy Street.

Chuka is short for chuka ryori, uniquely Japanese renditions of Chinese dishes. Chuka dim sum then is much like regular dim sum, but given elegant Japanese inflections and, where applicable, milder additions of spice.