Is architecture the new attraction? These museums make the case

Once simply repositories for art and history, museums are increasingly becoming architectural landmarks in their own right. In 2026, a new generation of museums has reshaped the cultural landscape, shedding the “boring” label with ambitious designs, more relevant cultural programming and fresh ways to experience art.

China is a striking example of this cultural push. In Shenzhen and Suzhou, museums of epic proportions have popped up to offer both visitors and locals varying perspectives of the world. They’re hardly stuffy either – these contemporary behemoths have transformed the cities’ landscapes with architecture that wouldn’t look out of place in a sci-fi movie.

Further afield, a mecca for Star Wars fans has emerged. The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art is a US$1 billion (S$1.28 billion) futuristic landmark dedicated to visual storytelling, with exhibits ranging from costumes and production art to paintings by artists such as Frida Kahlo. London, too, has never been short of museums, but its cultural landscape is far from static, with new arrivals bringing history and fresh perspectives to life.

What connects these new institutions, though, is not simply what’s inside them, but what happens before you even walk through the door. Architecture is doing some of the work once reserved for the masterpieces within – drawing attention, provoking curiosity and giving visitors a reason to make the journey.

For these new museums in 2026, design isn’t merely an impressive backdrop to the collection. It’s the opening act. Here are the ones to bookmark in Asia, Europe and beyond.

Lucas Museum of Narrative Art — Los Angeles, USA