New dining experiences in Singapore: Japanese bincho grills, hawker food at the Raffles
Looking for a different dining experience? Add these restaurants to your list of must-eats.
With a dining scene that is incredibly diverse and ever-changing, Singapore is a great city for gourmands to live in. But what’s new to try out this time?
From hawker food at Raffles Hotel to a revamped Japanese bincho grill restaurant, here are some restaurants to hit up.
AKANOYA ROBATAYAKI
Popular Japanese bincho grill restaurant Akanoya Robatayaki, located at Orchard Rendezvous Hotel, has gone through a revamp and emerged with a new a la carte menu that showcases robatayaki ingredients in a modern light. For the uninitiated, robatayaki is a technique in Japanese cuisine where fresh ingredients are displayed on an open counter.
At Akanoya, selected ingredients are aged in-house, and the team is constantly experimenting with the different types of pickling for layers of flavours. Dishes include Kamo (aged Hiroshima duck breast, pumpkin) and Maguro No Hohoniku (aged bluefin tuna cheek, Kabayaki, Mizuna).
There is also a new Akanoya Bar, which offers a selection of rare sakes and Japanese-style cocktails.
IL CIELO
Rooftop Italian restaurant Il Cielo has reopened at voco Orchard Singapore, featuring an all-new menu of hearty pasta dishes and fresh pizzas for sharing. Stand-outs include the classic Cacio and Pepe (S$28), featuring cacio e pepe sauce on classic angel hair pasta, topped with fresh pecorino cheese and oyster mushrooms.
Sharing pizza selections include the Prosciutto Parma (S$30) and 6 Cheeses (S$28). Diners can also delight in a selection of wines from Ferro 13, which come with meal pairing suggestions along with playful music and book pairings, revealed through QR codes on the bottles.
KEN JAPANESE RESTAURANT
One can never get enough of Japanese cuisine. Tucked in a quiet corner of Goldhill Plaza, Ken Japanese Restaurant is a cosy Japanese establishment that specialises in traditional kaiseki-style omakase. Here, gourmands can savour exquisite sushi offerings and mainstays that highlight fresh produce imported directly from Yamagata, Japan.
From now till end-April 2022, the restaurant presents a new spring menu offering four omakase options, starting from S$88 to S$198. The top seller menu (S$138) sees two seasonal appetiser courses, seasonal sashimi, tempura, shiizakan, main dish, miso soup and a dessert.
Besides the kaiseki-style omakase offerings, Ken Japanese Restaurant also offers a grand menu comprising a variety of a la carte dishes, as well as lunch menus for business meetings, special events and casual gatherings.
NAE:UM
Craving for Korean instead? At NAE:UM, the third episodic menu by chef Louis Han explores the food that Koreans eat at coastal towns. The six-course tasting menu (S$188++) opens with a snack collection that recalls summer days on the beach. This includes Honghab, soju-simmered black mussel wrapped with Korean seaweed perched on fresh yuzu "chung" curd, atop a squid ink sago chip.
Other highlights include Greens Beoumuri, featuring a premium and nutrient-rich Korean green seaweed called gamtae, laid in the middle of a steamed scallop, then smoked with oakwood. Also look forward to Gui, which refers to the technique of grilling or pan-searing. Seasonal fish is complemented by confit leek and bincho-grilled green vegetables, finished with a sweet jorim sauce.
RAFFLES COURTYARD
Hawker food at an “atas” location? Count us in. From now till May 29, Raffles Courtyard, located in Raffles Hotel, is breathing new life into beloved hawker stalls that have shuttered amid the pandemic. The restaurant presents Hawker Stories at Raffles Courtyard, a series celebrating popular hawker specialties and the homegrown culinary talents behind them.
Each hawker has been specially handpicked in collaboration with local food company Makansutra and its founder KF Seetoh. From 5pm to 9pm daily, the hawkers will serve their specialty dishes amidst the lush alfresco setting of Raffles Courtyard.
There are a total of four instalments. From now till Mar 27, Pasha Siraj, former owner of hawker stall Luckmeow is presenting Indian-fusion fare with dishes such as MasalAglio Olio, chef’s take on the classic pasta, served with chargrilled tandoori tiger prawns, Pan-Seared Butter Chicken with a side of zesty Indian coleslaw and masala potatoes, and Sweet Dosa with Carrot Jam and Pistachio Chutney. Luckmeow was formerly located at Maxwell Food Centre and shut its doors in September 2021.
