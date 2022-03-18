New dining experiences in Singapore: Japanese bincho grills, hawker food at the Raffles

Popular Japanese bincho grill restaurant Akanoya Robatayaki, located at Orchard Rendezvous Hotel, has gone through a revamp and emerged with a new a la carte menu that showcases robatayaki ingredients in a modern light. For the uninitiated, robatayaki is a technique in Japanese cuisine where fresh ingredients are displayed on an open counter.

At Akanoya, selected ingredients are aged in-house, and the team is constantly experimenting with the different types of pickling for layers of flavours. Dishes include Kamo (aged Hiroshima duck breast, pumpkin) and Maguro No Hohoniku (aged bluefin tuna cheek, Kabayaki, Mizuna).

There is also a new Akanoya Bar, which offers a selection of rare sakes and Japanese-style cocktails.

