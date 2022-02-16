Singapore’s new restaurant openings: Mediterranean fare, Japanese cuisine and dining in the dark
Chinese New Year may be over, but the feasting carries on. Here are seven new and upcoming restaurants to check out.
Singapore’s dining scene is an ever-evolving one and in the past couple of months, new restaurants have been popping up all over town.
From Mediterranean fare to Japanese cuisine, there’s something that caters to every palate. Here’s a list of recent and upcoming openings. Foodies, pencil these down.
CONTEMPORARY FRENCH: AETHER HOUSE
Back in January, Aether House, a French-influenced contemporary bistro and wine bar, opened its doors on the ground floor of So Sofitel. The restaurant is modelled after French bistros and serves up French cuisine, complemented by an extensive range of French wine and a selection of coffee and tea.
There’s also a retail space with merchandise ranging from exclusive collectors wines, jams and condiments, as well as products such as Moleskine wine journals and informative wine books picked out by the bistro’s sommeliers.
Aether House is located at 35 Robinson Road, #01-05/06/07. Reservations can be made here.
MEDITERRANEAN FARE: WHITE MARBLE
Opening on Feb 21 at Orchard Rendezvous Hotel, White Marble is a Mediterranean grill restaurant by chef Otto Weibel. It brings together the timeless flavours of the countries bordering the Mediterranean Sea, including Spain, Portugal, France, Italy, Greece, Morocco and the Middle East.
Dishes are prepared with fresh quality produce, using simple techniques that showcase natural flavours. Expect a selection of premium vegetables, seafood and meat seasoned and grilled to perfection in the restaurant’s charcoal oven.
White Marble is located a 1 Tanglin Road, #01-09, Orchard Rendezvous Hotel. Reservations can be made here.
CONTEMPORARY PAN-ASIAN: WILLOW
A new entrant into the fine dining scene is Willow, which serves up contemporary pan-Asian cuisine from its location at 39 Hong Kong Street. The menus, curated by chef Nicolas Tam, are crafted daily based on the season’s best.
If you’re seated at the 10-seater chef’s counter, you’ll get the best view of Chef Tam and the team taming the binchotan in the Konro grill, tending to the tepan and manning the gelato machine.
There are lunch and dinner menus and a typical meal commences with three to four snacks such as caviar on a crispy nest, chutoro croustades and uni on homemade toast, followed by the signature Pain au Lait bread course, flavoured with a trio of kombu, fresh and roasted nori alongside katsuobushi sabayon.
Willow is located at 39 Hong Kong Street. Reservations can be made here.
JAPANESE CUISINE: TAIGA
There can never be too many Japanese restaurants in Singapore. Taiga, helmed by master chef Taiga Kanekuni, opened its doors this month at Regent Singapore. The restaurant presents three omakase menus (available for lunch and dinner), each comprising a selection of artistic appetisers, nigiri sushi, miso soup and dessert.
Diners enter the restaurant through a cleverly hidden doorway, stepping into a hallway reminiscent of the rockscape of Kochi Prefecture, leading into an 11-seater sushi counter. A discerning sake list has also been curated to pair with chef Taiga’s menu.
Taiga is located at 1 Cuscaden Road, #01-03/05 Regent Singapore. Reservations can be made here.
PROGRESSIVE NUSANTARA: PERMATA SINGAPORE
While not a new restaurant per se, Permata Singapore, located at the former historic mansion of Gedung Kuning, has launched a new progressive Nusantara menu showcasing the vibrant diversity and indigenous ethnic flavours of the region, presented in a modern way.
Led by culinary director chef Mel Dean, the restaurant stands out with dishes such as Rawon Risotto, an interpretation of Nasi Rawon presented with risotto instead of rice. Other must-try dishes also include Rusuk Percik (Percik Lamb Ribs), inspired by chef’s mother’s Kelantan heritage where Ayam Percik is a staple. You’ll also want to make space for dessert with Cek Mek Molek, fried till golden brown and dusted with icing sugar, crushed almonds and dipped with espresso caramel.
Permata Singapore is located at Gedung Kuning, 73 Sultan Gate. Reservations can be made here.
UNIQUE DINING EXPERIENCE: NOX DINE IN THE DARK
Looking for something a little more adventurous? After exiting its original location on Beach Road, NOX Dine in the Dark has reopened at Club Street. The concept remains the same – guests dine in pitch-black darkness while being guided by visually impaired hosts.
There are 12 dishes spanning three courses (at S$88 per pax), with an optional add-on for wine, mocktail or cocktail pairings conceptualised by Sam Wong of Ah Sam Cold Drink Stall. You’ll have no idea what you’re eating, but a reveal will be done at the end of the dinner.
NOX Dine in the Dark is located at 83 Club Street. Reservations can be made here.
BRITISH CUISINE: RESTAURANT STORY POP-UP
Mark this down on your calendar. In April, chef Tom Sellers of two Michelin-star Restaurant Story from the UK will be in Singapore for a highly-anticipated four-week residency at Flutes Restaurant, located at the National Museum of Singapore. The food will be “progressive, playful, and inspiring, with inspiration gleaned from its location”.
The original ten-table restaurant is typically booked six months in advance. Priority booking for the Singapore pop-up will start from Feb 17, 2pm. Reservations can be made here.