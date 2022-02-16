Singapore’s new restaurant openings: Mediterranean fare, Japanese cuisine and dining in the dark

A new entrant into the fine dining scene is Willow, which serves up contemporary pan-Asian cuisine from its location at 39 Hong Kong Street. The menus, curated by chef Nicolas Tam, are crafted daily based on the season’s best.

If you’re seated at the 10-seater chef’s counter, you’ll get the best view of Chef Tam and the team taming the binchotan in the Konro grill, tending to the tepan and manning the gelato machine.

There are lunch and dinner menus and a typical meal commences with three to four snacks such as caviar on a crispy nest, chutoro croustades and uni on homemade toast, followed by the signature Pain au Lait bread course, flavoured with a trio of kombu, fresh and roasted nori alongside katsuobushi sabayon.

Willow is located at 39 Hong Kong Street. Reservations can be made here.