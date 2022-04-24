Heading to Seoul? These are 6 new dining hotspots you shouldn’t miss

Thanks largely to the relentless surge of the Korean cultural wave, from K-Pop to K-drama, fashion to food, Seoul has remained an absolute must-visit for anyone seeking to take the true pulse of Asia.

With travel restrictions easing up, the city’s attractiveness has only increased, with Singaporeans getting their K-fix once more.

To add to the allure of Seoul comes the launch of a raft of new restaurants and pop-ups, a number of which have opened in partnership with luxury fashion and watch brands.

Delicious cuisine from around the world, alongside the works of iconic designers – where do we sign?! Add a jaw-dropping buffet – the country's most expensive – as well as tempting new hotel dining spots to make us drop everything and start booking flights.

Here are six hotspots to get your fill of food, fashion and more.