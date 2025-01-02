In with the old: 5 newly transformed heritage hotels in Europe that are a feast for the eyes

Hotel d’Inghilterra has been a refuge for travellers to the Eternal City since it first opened in the 1850s, and has welcomed the likes of Gregory Peck and Oscar Wilde. You can feel its gravitas as soon as you lay eyes on its immaculate facade, which was recently brought back to its former glory. A gregarious doorman donning a straw hat ushers you inside, which revealed its new look in September 2024 after a 10-month closure. The transformation was based on historic archives: the reception has been reinstated to its original spot and details like the palm tree fresco in the lobby as well as ceiling mouldings and cornices in the rooms were carefully restored.

Fair warning, this is not a beige hotel and no two rooms are alike. What ties the spaces together are the use of custom-made Rubelli fabrics in historical hues, patterned wallpaper from William Morris, and carved gilded mirrors and antique furniture refurbished by local workshop, Fersini Restauro. While the interiors are unabashedly grandiose, the service is incredibly personal. Everyone goes out of their way to make you feel that this is your home in Rome… so much so they monogram your initials on the pillowcases.

THE BEAUMONT MAYFAIR, LONDON

Made for: Art Deco lovers who adore old-school hospitality