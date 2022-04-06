What’s the real appeal and currency of NFTs? It’s not ethereum but attention and hype

It is easy to dismiss the market for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) as a hotbed of scammers and con artists. The reality is much weirder and wilder than that.

After spending a few months lurking in the Discord chats and Twitter circles where NFT folks hang out, I have slowly come to appreciate the constant chaos, outsized personalities and close-knit communities that make trading NFTs so different to regular stocks or even bitcoin.

For most people, the very concept of an NFT – a digital artwork that uses blockchain tech to prove ownership – still feels impenetrable and the froth of speculation surrounding them is even more off-putting. But for committed NFT traders, many of whom have embraced the label “degenerates”, the mayhem is just part of the appeal.