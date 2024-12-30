Why rough it out in a South African safari when you can check-in to Ngala Tented Camp

The thing about an African safari is that, at some point during the trip, someone will bring up The Lion King. Spot a lion lounging under the shade of a marula tree and they will say, “He looks just like Mufasa!” Come upon a pack of hyenas, and someone will call out, “Ooh, it’s just like in The Lion King!”

Which is why, to break up the monotony, I recently asked one of the staff at Ngala Tented Camp whether Wakanda was nearby. “I learned so much about Africa from watching Black Panther”, I told the lovely Abigail. This was right after I’d said I’d grown up in Australia and she’d replied, “Oh, I’m scared of Australia. There’s always creatures there, like in the bush!”

“We don’t have lions, though,” I told her. “Great big ugly spiders dripping with venom, yes, but no lions.”

In the local Xitsonga language, ‘ngala’, after which the camp is named, means lion. It turns out they’re not as bountiful out here in the African bush as you might expect from watching The Lion King. During our four-night stay, we saw the same heavy maned lion, his wife, her sister and baby cub on two separate occasions. The poor guy had his entire lower jaw missing – it had been torn off during a vicious brawl some years ago.