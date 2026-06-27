Why Ningxia may be China’s most underrated destination

Few places in China offer the Great Wall, the Yellow River and the ancient Silk Road within a single province. Ningxia is one of them.

The Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region rarely features on lists of China’s best-known travel destinations. Yet this remote province in northwestern China, one of the country’s smallest, is home to stretches of the Great Wall, the Yellow River and the Silk Road.

Together, they give Ningxia an appeal that far exceeds its modest size.

Travelling across the 66,400 sq km province, visitors encounter remnants of the Ming Dynasty Great Wall, a relatively tranquil stretch of the Yellow River and mountain and desert landscapes that evoke the Silk Road's heyday during the Tang Dynasty.

Ningxia is unlikely to feature on most first-time China itineraries. For travellers who have already visited the country’s major cities, however, it offers something increasingly rare – a destination that still feels relatively undiscovered.