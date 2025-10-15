How Ningxia became one of China’s most acclaimed wine regions — and the world is taking notice

Once on the Silk Road, Ningxia – a thumbnail-sized region in north-central China – is now recognised globally for its winemaking prowess.

In just three decades, it has transformed into a vinous powerhouse. At last count, the region boasted 228 wineries and a yearly production of 138 million bottles annually, with output set to double in the coming years. Among China’s many wine production regions, Ningxia leads not only in sheer volume but also in its impressive haul of international accolades.

NINGXIA: CHINA’S NEW WINE FRONTIER

Located 1,100 km west of Beijing, Yinchuan, the capital of Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, sits on a high-altitude plain and is home to just over seven million people. Once synonymous with coal production, the region has reinvented itself through wine – now a cornerstone of its economic future.

The secret lies in geography. Ningxia straddles the 38th parallel, the same latitude as California’s Napa Valley. Its dry climate, scant rainfall and low humidity (about half that of Singapore) reduce disease pressure on vines. A dramatic difference between day and night temperatures helps grapes retain acidity, while generous sunshine ensures ripeness.

The transformation was fuelled by heavy investments from the local government. Millions of dollars were spent on making the land fertile through irrigation from Yellow River that traverses the plains.