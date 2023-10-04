Noma’s former chefs are cooking at Raffles Singapore in October and November

Imbuing local ingredients with a Mexican soul will be Hinostroza’s focus for his menus, such as a soft-shell crab taco held by a shiso leaf tortilla. He said: “Working with local ingredients is akin to embracing the heartbeat of a place; it allows me to converse with the locale's heritage, traditions, and culture. In Singapore, I'm particularly excited to explore and incorporate local produce like laksa leaves and gula melaka, and all the amazing seafood the area has to offer, bringing a dance of familiar yet nuanced flavours to each plate.”

Canadian Ing helmed Noma’s kitchen from 2016 to 2021 and had gourmands flocking to quiet Busselton when he opened Alberta’s Kitchen & Store with his wife Kirsty Marchant — Noma’s former head gardener — in June 2022. Ing will be applying the same hyper-seasonal ethos in his convivial 32-seat bistro to the Singapore menu, where he would work with ingredients such as broth made from local chickens as well as local fruits and greens.

It is Hinostroza’s first visit to Singapore and Ing’s second, and both are looking forward to exploring local fare and produce.