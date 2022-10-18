Finding inner peace in Vietnam's Nui Chua National Park and Amanoi resort

By 6.15am, sunlight is already filtering through the brambly foliage that I am pushing through as I walk down a rocky path. I am accompanied by a crescendo of bird song as the day gains light – I have just watched the sunrise at Goga Peak, 125m above sea-level on a rocky promontory at 5.35am. The South China Sea and the skies grew into a tie-dye tapestry of yellows, turning the coastline of Vin Hyh Bay into a silver of bullion.

Here at Nui Chua National Park in the Ninh Thuan Province in south-central Vietnam where the sun rises and sets early, I am cradled by Mother Nature. In the day – if I am out and about in the woods – I am swathed in dappled sunlight and serenaded by birds. In the night, a deafening silence fills my surrounds, punctuated only by the soft staccatos of cicadas.

Nui Chua is a dry primeval forest spanning 29,000 ha. Home to 1,500 plant species, 160 bird species, and 160 animal species, of which 10 are in the World Red List of endangered species, this national park became an UNESCO Biosphere Reserve in April 2022.