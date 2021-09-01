What's it like staying in Singapore's newest hotel, Oasia Resort Sentosa?
From fitness classes conducted by boutique studio instructors to pampering spa sessions, you can have it all at the wellness-focused Oasia Resort Sentosa, as we discovered on a recent staycation.
It has been exciting times for hotel junkies in Singapore. From new launches like Dusit Thani Laguna Singapore and The Clan Hotel to revamps of popular favourites such as the Andre Fu-led refurbishment of Capella Singapore’s suites and villas, there has been a slew of chic boltholes to enjoy a staycay at.
Up next, add the new Oasia Resort Sentosa to your bucket list. The 191-key resort, which is Far East Hospitality’s fourth hotel on the holiday island, marks the Group’s first foray into the resort and spa category. And for those who have been pining for their wellness getaways to Bali or Koh Samui, a short stay at Oasia Sentosa could perhaps help to soothe that travel itch for just a little longer.
After checking in, make a beeline for the Group’s first Oasia Spa for a rejuvenating escape from the madding crowd. Breathe deeply as you decompress at its meditation lounge before and after your treatment – the air is literally fresher there as it has been purified with state of the art MedKlinn Cerafusion Technology and infused with forest essence to replicate the benefits of Japanese-style forest bathing. Can you feel the zen vibes yet?
Exhausted from a gruelling few weeks of juggling deadlines while moving homes, I happily submitted my aching muscles to an expertly executed deep tissue massage. As my therapist intuitively kneaded the tight, painful knots into oblivion, I could feel all the accumulated tension slowly draining from my body.
Afterwards, I opted to add on a ten-minute cryotherapy facial, a first of its kind by a hotel spa in Singapore, featuring a futuristic looking blue light mask that blasts controlled cold air over the face. As invigorating as a black diamond ski run in Niseko, the treatment immediately shrank my pores, tightened my skin and added a healthy flush to my wan cheeks. Looking and feeling infinitely better, I was raring to keep the wellness vibes going.
Located in a former military barracks that previously housed Le Meridien Sentosa (and Movenpick Heritage Hotel before that), it must be said that Oasia’s focus on mindful getaways is a good complement to Far East Hospitality’s suite of properties in the precinct. This includes the family-friendly Village Hotel Sentosa, The Outpost Hotel for couples and The Barracks Hotel for heritage and luxury junkies.
What makes Oasia stand out is its complimentary timetable of recreational activities for guests, happening through the day. These range from mindful activities such as balm-making and tea appreciation sessions to fitness and yoga sessions in collaboration with boutique studios.
Unlike some resorts that tend to stick to beginner-friendly (read: basic) classes to cater to a wider range of capabilities, I relished being mercilessly put through my paces so I could work up an epic sweat during the no-holds-barred outdoor bootcamp held by UFIT. After all, what is the point of working out if you are not going to push yourself to the limit?
For more restorative options, there is also sunrise qi gong and sunset yoga classes as well as aqua zumba at the pool to complement the adrenaline-pumping high intensity sessions.
Or if you prefer working out in the socially distanced privacy of your own room, check out the assortment of guided workout videos on demand, such as Les Mills Body Balance and Core exercises as well as curated meditation playlists and yoga sessions. Consider all of these as your “buffet” of wellness activities to pick and choose from to supercharge your retreat.
Of course, what is a staycay without some downtime to laze in your room? For extra breathing space, book a junior suite, which includes a separate living room so you can binge on Netflix through the night without interrupting your roomie’s beauty sleep.
However, while the building’s facade has been spruced up and the public spaces, such as the spa, wellness lounge and lobby have been carefully renovated, less appears to have been done to touch up the rooms. Some of the furnishings, like the rather well-worn room tv console and the exuberant use of brown wood panellings, appear to be relics from the hotel’s previous incarnations.
We also felt that our room could benefit from some tech updates like installing USB charging ports by the bedside. And in these times where food deliveries and takeaways are the norm, it would have been nice if the suite had been furnished with a small dining table so that we did not have to precariously perch our takeaway poke bowl dinner on the arm of the sofa.
Speaking of takeaway options on Sentosa, I do wish there was more synergy with the Group’s other F&B outlets in the vicinity. For instance, Mess Hall, which is just a few minutes stroll from Oasia, features a nice line-up of F&B options including Quentin’s Bar & Restaurant, Hide by Hide Yamamoto and Le Faubourg. But as of now, there are no options for guests to order from the establishments either via the in-room dining service or to enjoy perks like food delivery to their rooms.
Still, Oasia’s in-house restaurant, Bedrock Origin, the sister outlet to the popular Bedrock Bar & Grill, is no slouch in serving up hearty food. Like the original establishment, this Oasia outpost also has a range of dry-aged steaks as well as fresh seafood to indulge in. On top of that, to tie in with the hotel’s ethos of encouraging wellbeing, there is a good selection of wholesome dishes to choose from too. For instance, the generous Steakhouse Chopped Salad comes overflowing with good stuff like avocado, chickpeas and asparagus and there are plant-based, keto-compliant and gluten-free options as well.
However you plan to enjoy your hotel stay, do not miss the sumptuous set breakfast which includes a choice of mains that are somewhat different from the usual hotel fare, like the Barramundi Mixed Oat Congee, made from low GI whole grain oats and sustainably locally-farmed Kuhlbarra barramundi. I could not resist the delicious nasi lemak, which comes with some wellness-inspired touches, such as a bright orange omega-3 pasteurised sunny side up and tempeh sambal chilli. A superfood flavour bomb? Now that’s a breakfast of champions.