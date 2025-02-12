Okinawa travel guide: What to see, do and eat on Japan's southernmost islands
From castle ruins to capes and whale sharks, Japan’s southernmost prefecture offers a different side to the country.
It is no secret that Singaporeans love visiting Japan. And we are not the only ones. According to the Japan National Tourism Organization, the country welcomed more than 36.8 million tourists in 2024, up from about 32 million in 2019.
No doubt, popular spots included Tokyo, Kyoto, Niseko and increasingly, Fukuoka.
But if you want to escape the crowds, head to Okinawa, the country’s southernmost prefecture, a five-hour direct flight from Singapore, and less than three hours by plane from Tokyo. You do overhear the occasional Singlish being spoken, and will cross paths with tourists mostly from Korea and Taiwan, but safe to say, you don’t have to deal with massive crowds.
Okinawa Prefecture consists of hundreds of islands in a chain stretching over 1,000 kilometers from Kyushu to Taiwan. It encompasses three major island groups: the Okinawa Islands, Miyako Islands, and Yaeyama Islands. Okinawa’s main island is the largest and most populated island in the prefecture.
Thanks to its geographical location, Okinawa enjoys a humid subtropical climate with cool temperatures all year round, ranging from 16 degrees Celsius to 29 degrees Celsius.
I visited Okinawa’s main island in December 2024, enjoying its warm winter. Had I visited in the summer months, there would be the option of working up a tan on its many beaches. But there was still plenty to see and do during my stay there. The best way to get around is by car.
My week-long visit also gave me the chance to see why Okinawa is considered part of the Blue Zone – from its warm stable temperatures, to its food, which consists of plenty of vegetables, spending time in nature and the general laid back vibe of the island.
GO CAPE HOPING
Okinawa is an archipelago with a complex geological history, characterised by the many capes made from limestone formations that date back 200 million years with dramatic coastal landscapes shaped by erosion and sea-level changes. Here are three recommended capes to visit.
Begin your adventure at Cape Manzamo, a 20m-high limestone cliff that offers breathtaking panoramic views of the East China Sea and surrounding islands.
It is said that the 18th century Ryukyu King Shokei praised it as “a field large enough for ten thousand people to sit on”, hence its name.
Cape Manzamo features a distinctive cliff that resembles an elephant's trunk, creating a whimsical and photogenic landscape.
At the northernmost point of Okinawa’s main island is Cape Hedo, offering views of both the Pacific Ocean and East China Sea. Be warned that it is super windy here.
The cape was part of an ancient watchtower network for spotting ships, and is home to wildlife such as the Okinawa rail flightless bird and the Ryukyu long-tailed rat.
With little light pollution in the area, Cape Hedo also comes highly recommended for stargazing, but beware the steep cliff edges and the presence of snakes.
The third cape I’d recommend visiting is Cape Zanpa, on the western coast of central Okinawa, with its steep cliffs, volcanic rock formations, and crashing waves that create a dramatic landscape.
You know you have arrived in the area, when you see a giant Shisa statue. Standing at 8.75m tall, it is the largest in Japan. Shisa are traditional guardian creatures from Okinawan mythology, deeply rooted in the cultural landscape of the Ryukyu Islands, resembling a cross between a lion and a dog.
Cape Zanpa is also home to a 30 m tall lighthouse, one of 16 “climbable lighthouses” in Japan and the only one on Okinawa’s main island. For 300 yen, visitors can climb up 99 steps to reach the top, for a panoramic view of the East China Sea, Kerama Islands and the surrounding landscape.
MEET OKINAWA’S MOST FAMOUS FISH AND A NATIVE BUTTERFLY
If there is an image that is representative of Okinawa best, it would have to be that of Jinta, the whale shark in the Okinawa Churaumi Aquarium, who has been at the aquarium since 1995. The 30-year-old fish holds the world record for being the longest-reared whale shark in an aquarium.
While some may argue that Jinta belongs in the ocean and not in a tank, he has been instrumental in the aquarium's goal to study whale shark ecology and potentially achieve successful breeding, which has never been accomplished in aquariums worldwide.
Besides Jinta, another attraction is the southern blue manta rays, the first to be bred successfully by an aquarium.
The Okinawa Churaumi Aquarium is one of several attractions in the Ocean Expo Park built in commemoration of the Okinawa International Ocean Exposition held in 1975. It is easy to spend a day here, from watching dolphins leap through hoops, to visiting the other attractions such as the Native Okinawan Village and Omoro Botanical Garden, a reproduction of the villages of Okinawa during the Ryukyu Kingdom period.
I popped into the Tropical Dream Center, which feels like Gardens by the Bay and the National Orchid Garden rolled into one.
There are over 2,000 orchids on display, as well as greenhouses where tropical and subtropical flowers are grown. While the flowers are pretty and many Singaporeans would be familiar with them, the Center’s hidden attraction is its butterfly park, which houses the Tree Nymph butterfly, the largest in Japan, with a wing span of over four inches and found exclusively in Okinawa.
EXPLORING RYUKYU CASTLES
While mainland Japan was ruled by shogunates, Okinawa was part of the Ryukyu Kingdom, a prosperous maritime state that existed from 1429 to 1879. In 1879, Japan formally annexed the Ryukyu Kingdom, abolishing the monarchy and establishing Okinawa Prefecture.
The kingdom developed a unique culture influenced by both Chinese and Japanese elements, evident in its architecture and cuisine. It prospered through maritime trade with China, Japan, Korea, and Southeast Asian countries, becoming a pivotal hub in East Asian commerce.
The Ryukyu Kingdom's legacy continues to influence Okinawan culture, with several sites, including Shuri Castle, which served as its political, cultural and diplomatic centre.
Designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 2000, Shuri Castle is currently undergoing restoration since it was partially destroyed in a fire in 2019.
But there is still lots to see, including the castle grounds. Behind the hoardings, visitors can get a closer look at the restoration works of the main hall, which is expected to be completed in 2026.
Another castle that is worth a visit is Katsuren Castle, another UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Built in the 13th to 14th century, Katsuren Castle is considered one of the oldest castles in Okinawa. The castle, resembling a large ship, showcases Ryukyuan gusuku architecture, blending defensive capabilities with aesthetic elements.
Its stone walls and foundation still stand today. Built 98m above sea level, the castle gave its occupants a panoramic view of the trading and enemy ships. Today, however, it offers a quieter and Instagrammable view of the Pacific Ocean.
OKINAWA UNDER ONE ROOF
For a crash course on Okinawa’s landscape, culture and history, head to Okinawa World. It is a theme park, but not so cheesy and gives a holistic experience of Okinawa in under a day.
Start at the Gyokusendo Cave, the largest in Okinawa. The cave is 5km long, but only 890m is open to the public.
Created over 300,000 years, the cave has over one million stalactites and stalagmites. There are crystal-clear pools that are lit with blue light, creating a magical feel.
Another popular spot is the Ryukyu Kingdom Castle Town, where traditional Okinawan houses have been recreated. Some showcase the interiors, while others have been converted into souvenir shops, selling Ryukyu indigo items and Ryukyu glassware.
One houses a cafe, where bukubuku-cha, a traditional Okinawan tea, is served. The frothy tea, made by vigorously whisking roasted rice and jasmine tea, was once served in the Ryukyu royal court to welcome foreign envoys.
Okinawa World is also where visitors can catch an Eisa, the traditional Okinawan folk dance, and those who so wish, can cuddle up to the native habu snakes.
WHERE TO DINE
A good lunch spot is Kinokawa Shokudo, a family-run restaurant located in a residential area. Google Maps lead me around in circles, so keep an eye out for the noren to find the place.
On the menu are local favourites, such as the Okinawa soba, a noodle soup that comes with thick slices of braised pork belly and chanpuru, the Okinawan term for “mixed”. I got the goya chanpuru, which is bittergourd fried with tofu, Spam and egg. While Nirai Kanai Okinawan Restaurant at Great World City does a decent version, there’s nothing like having goya chanpuru in its place of origin.
A distinctive Okinawan specialty is jimami tofu, a type of tofu made from peanuts rather than soybeans. The name comes from the Okinawan word “jimami,” which simply means “peanuts.” Served in a brown sugar syrup, it is still smooth like regular tofu but with a more chewy texture.
Mainland Japan has its prized cows, but in Okinawa, there is the agu pig, known for its superior meat quality with exceptional marbling. I had agu pork done shabu shabu style at Oshokujidokoro Chanya, a restaurant converted from a traditional Ryukyu-style house.
The meat is sweet and juicy, without leaving an oily feeling on the lips. The shabu shabu set also comes with Okinawa specialties, umibudo or sea grapes, mimigar or pigs’ ears and mozuku-su made from mozuku seaweed dressed in a vinegar-based sauce. Reservations are a must.
Tokyo’s popular pizza restaurant Pizza Studio Tamaki also has an outlet in Okinawa. PST Okinawa by the Sea is located on the grounds of the ANA InterContinental Manza Beach Resort. While I’ve not tried their pizzas in Tokyo, a bite of their margherita pizza and I understand why many argue that the best Neapolitan-style pizzas are not found in Naples but in Japan.
Fresh seafood abound in Okinawa and I recommend dining at Kunigami Minato Shokudo, a charming restaurant located by the sea.
Chef doesn’t stinge on the fish, and the set meal portions are very hearty. Go for the sashimi set meal or the grilled saba, with very pocket-friendly prices.
Located near Kunigami Minato Shokudo, is Okinawa Cacao, which has been cultivating cacao since 2016. Tucked away from the main road, Okinawa Cacao’s cafe serves up chocolate ice cream with fruit sorbet and chocolate mousse cake, among other desserts.
Since World War II, the US military has been present in Okinawa, and that has created a fusion of American and Japanese food culture.
The introduction of Spam by the US military is now a staple in the local diet. The pork and egg onigiri are said to be an Okinawan invention and the chain Potama (short for pork, tamago onigiri) does a superb version of it.
While it offers added toppings such as tofu and even goya, the original Potama with rice, fluffy egg, a slice of Spam, wrapped in seaweed is the best. Be prepared to queue as the spam and egg are all freshly cooked.
Blue Seal ice cream, with its slogan “Born in America, Raised in Okinawa” is another brand that was introduced by the US military. It started as a company producing dairy products for American military bases in Okinawa, to boost the morale of the troops and give them a familiar taste of home. While initially exclusively available only on US military bases, Blue Seal later made its ice cream available to the Okinawan public.
Today, Blue Seal is locally owned and has Okinawa flavours including Ryukyu Royal Milk Tea and my personal favourite, Okinawan Salt Cookies.