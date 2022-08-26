Everything you need to know about old vine wines and what makes them truly special

Down in Barossa Valley in South Australia, there are clusters of old grape vines dating back to the 1800s; the vines still bear fruit, scant though it may be. Penfold’s Block 42 at Kalimna is also planted with Cabernet Sauvignon vines dating back to late 1880s, while Langmeil's flagship wine, the 1843 The Freedom Project Shiraz is produced from vines planted in 1843.

Besides red varietals, Matthew McCulloch, managing director at Langmeil winery, said there are other varietals still growing on old vines. “We are very fortunate to have possibly the world's largest repository of different old vines across Semillon and Riesling, and then in the reds ­– Grenache, Shiraz, Nataro and even Cabernet Sauvignon.”

Besides Australia, these timeworn vines can also be found in countries such as Chile, Spain, South Africa, Turkey and the USA. Sometimes they even appear in unexpected locations like Slovenia, home to the oldest vine on record – a 400-year-old creeper dating back to the 16th century. The wines these vines produced are frequently marketed as “old vine wine”, “vielles vignes” in France, and “viñas Viejas” in Spain. However, the labelling is unregulated, unlike, say, Grand Cru or even Champagne, which cannot be written on the label without the governing body's approval. As such, the inconsistent labelling has led to some forms of false advertising. After all, antiquity is a highly desired trait in the wine world and translates to a handsome price premium.