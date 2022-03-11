A legendary 60-year-old whisky has finally reached Singapore – and you still have a chance to buy it

There has never been a better time to be a maker of really old whiskies. Bottlings over half a century old have been enjoying their time in the spotlight over the last of months, from Royal Salute’s Time Series 51 Year Old 2021 Release to the Glenlivet Gordon & MacPhail Generations 80 Year Old, the latter currently holding the record of oldest whisky in the world.

But alas, it is not the best time to be a collector of really old whiskies. Allocations for Singapore are either painfully few – only four bottles of the Yamazaki 55 made it here, for example – or plain out of reach. That record-breaking 80-year-old Glenlivet? Already auctioned off last October by Sotheby’s for HK$1.5 million (S$260,000).