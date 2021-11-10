Don’t miss this enchanting festive projection at Orchard Road’s Christmas light-up

As Mariah Carey once sang, Christmas time is in the air again. Every year, Orchard Road’s annual Christmas light-up, Christmas On A Great Street, is not to be missed.

This year, for the first time, the side wall of Mandarin Orchard Singapore will be transformed into a “wall of wonder”. From now till Jan 2, 2022, shoppers on Orchard Road will be treated to an enchanting, larger than life animation featuring Tudor’s Black Bay timepiece. Tudor is the official timekeeper of Christmas On A Great Street.

The experience begins at ION Orchard, where shoppers will be greeted with festive glass panels while Singaporean singer, Yung Raja, wishes them holiday greetings, leading shoppers towards the blank canvas of the outer facade of Mandarin Orchard.