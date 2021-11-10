Don’t miss this enchanting festive projection at Orchard Road’s Christmas light-up
As the official timekeeper of Christmas On A Great Street, Tudor is ushering in the festive season with a multimedia projection on the side wall of Mandarin Orchard.
As Mariah Carey once sang, Christmas time is in the air again. Every year, Orchard Road’s annual Christmas light-up, Christmas On A Great Street, is not to be missed.
This year, for the first time, the side wall of Mandarin Orchard Singapore will be transformed into a “wall of wonder”. From now till Jan 2, 2022, shoppers on Orchard Road will be treated to an enchanting, larger than life animation featuring Tudor’s Black Bay timepiece. Tudor is the official timekeeper of Christmas On A Great Street.
The experience begins at ION Orchard, where shoppers will be greeted with festive glass panels while Singaporean singer, Yung Raja, wishes them holiday greetings, leading shoppers towards the blank canvas of the outer facade of Mandarin Orchard.
At the stroke of 8pm each night, a spectacular visual featuring the Tudor Black Bay appears, with the aim of spreading festive cheer right in the heart of Singapore’s shopping district. The three-minute animation takes viewers on a short, festive-inspired animated journey through the Tudor Black Bay line, which debuted in 2012.
On Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, the animation will also transition to a countdown sequence.
“Enhancing the beauty of Orchard Road during the year-end festive season, Christmas On A Great Street 2021 is creating a new experience to celebrate the small moments in life. Similar to Tudor’s #BornToDare sprit, the festive display hopes to digitally reimagine the street’s annual light up,” said Cla Riedi, general manager of Tudor Southeast Asia.
Tudor’s festive projection will run till Jan 2, from 8pm to 10.30pm daily. On Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, catch the display from 8pm to 12.36am.