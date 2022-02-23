A look at Hilton Singapore Orchard, after its S$150 million renovation

Exciting news in the Singapore hotel scene – after an extensive S$150 million renovation, Hilton Singapore Orchard is set to open its doors on Feb 24, a few days earlier than its scheduled opening on Mar 1.

Taking over the site that was once occupied by Mandarin Orchard, the hotel is located at the heart of the city’s busiest shopping and retail destination.

Two days before its opening, I arrive at the hotel to meet with its general manager, Cedric Nubul. There’s a flurry of activity – painters are rolling on the final coat of paint, cleaners are mopping the floors, electricians are installing light fixtures, and designers are fiddling about with the final touches.

Nubul himself, understandably, is running on adrenaline as he takes me on a walkthrough of the hotel. With a total of 1,080 newly refurbished guest rooms and suites split across two towers, this is Hilton’s largest property in the Asia Pacific.

“I am very proud to open this hotel in Singapore,” said the French native. “Singapore is a very resilient country, always reinventing itself. It is a cosmopolitan city that caters to all types of customers from around the world. If we had to choose again where to open Hilton's largest property in the Asia Pacific, it would still be Singapore."

As we walk through the hotel, one thing that stands out is that this is not your typical Hilton. When the hotel was at its original location beside Far East Shopping Centre and opposite Orchard Towers (the building has since been converted to another hotel, voco Orchard Singapore), Hilton was known locally as a no-frills, business hotel. It didn’t come to mind as a compelling staycation option for locals, but that could all change with this new property.

Here's what caught our attention.