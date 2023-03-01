First look: Inside Pullman’s first hotel in Singapore, located on Orchard Road

If you haven’t heard already, the year 2023 will see the opening of several new hotels in Singapore, leaving vacationers and staycationers alike spoilt for choice.

One hotel making its debut in Singapore is Pullman Singapore Orchard. Occupying the former site of Grand Park Orchard in the city’s famous shopping and entertainment district, the Pullman name is a premium brand under the Accor group, alongside M Gallery, Swissotel, Grand Mercure, Movenpick.

The Orchard Road property first marked its soft opening in December 2022, and in mid-February 2023, CNA Luxury was the first media guest to be given a walkthrough of the hotel by general manager Rob McIntyre. “Our World is Your Playground is the Pullman motto. So here at Pullman Singapore Orchard, we want to live by that and do all we can to elevate our guest experience,” McIntyre said of the hotel’s philosophy.

Billed as “the ultimate playground for today’s new entrepreneurs”, the hotel features various spots for both work and play. Taking cues from the shopping malls along Orchard Road, its signature spaces are designed to celebrate the world of fashion.