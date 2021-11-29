3 new Orchard Road restaurants to check out if you're out shopping or strolling
If you're looking for new dining hotspots along Singapore’s main shopping belt, we’ve got you covered.
The Christmas lights are out on Orchard Road and you’ve got some festive shopping to do. In between, you’ll need to fuel up after all that walking and jostling with the crowd.
Instead of dining at your usual haunts, how about something different? Here are three new Orchard Road restaurants to check out.
BINARY
Orchard Road wellness destination Palais Renaissance is now home to a new gastrobar inspired by the astronomical phenomenon of the binary star. With a concept based on the synergy of twos, Binary serves both Asian and Western cuisine. Diners can choose one of the two culinary approaches, or enjoy both on the same plate.
Dishes served include Bread & Chips, Homemade Kubaneh Bread, Kebabs, Binary Brew Beer Battered Chips and Handmade Wagyu & Pork Balls. For drinks, there are more than 60 wine labels, an exclusive beer from local brewery Rye & Pint and a range of signature cocktails.
The 45-seater restaurant features an alfresco terrace, glass entrance doors, a copper archway and brown leather banquette seats. There is also a bar counter with high stools, and a private dining enclave for a more intimate dining experience.
Binary is located at 390 Orchard Road, #01-01A Palais Renaissance, Singapore 238871
CAVIAR
Come December, Palais Renaissance will also be home to a new fine dining restaurant. Opening its doors on Dec 1, Caviar will boast Singapore’s largest selection of – you guessed it – caviar.
The restaurant's menu focuses exclusively on the renowned sturgeon’s roe, including the exquisite Iranian Royal Grade Beluga from the Caspian sea, Polanco and Oscietra from Siberia, Sturia Oscietra from France, Eight Gems No 2 and No 5 from Russia and the acclaimed caviar Kaluga Queen.
The celebrated delicacy is served on its own, as toppings or included in complementary dishes. The restaurant features just 28 seats and a private dining room in a bright, modern design.
Caviar is located at 390 Orchard Road, B1-07 Palais Renaissance, Singapore 238871
HANARE BY TAKAYAMA
Got time on your hands for a leisurely lunch? Slated to open on Dec 8 at Takashimaya Shopping Centre is Hanare by Takayama, a new casual concept by Japanese chef Taro Takayama, who runs Takayama at OUE Downtown 2.
The concept here revolves around kamameshi, a rice dish slowcooked in a kama (traditional iron pot). Premium seafood, meats and peak-of-season produce are cooked over rice, resulting in a fragrant dish.
Lunch dishes include the Unagi Kamameshi, featuring premium freshwater eel, and the Awabi (abalone) Kamameshi, slow cooked for four hours in sake. Dinner sets include the Uni Ikura Kamameshi, featuring sea urchin and seasonal vegetables and the Kinmedai Kamameshi, featuring grilled kinmedai (alfonsino) fish with seasonal vegetables.
However, you’ll have to wait at least 18 minutes for your kamameshi dish to cook. In the meantime, tuck into a range of appetisers, including Dried Stingray Wing, Grilled Sliced Wagyu Beef Salad, Wasabi Marinated Octopus and Soy Sauce Marinated Firefly Squid.
Hanare by Takayama is located at 391 Orchard Road, #03-07 Takashimaya Shopping Centre, Ngee Ann City, Singapore 238872