Is Orchard Road’s Palais Renaissance undergoing… a renaissance?

Orchard Road is home to several iconic dining and shopping destinations. We tend to find ourselves heading to malls such as ION Orchard, Wheelock Place and Ngee Ann City on the weekends. On the rare times that we do head to Palais Renaissance, it is probably for an afternoon of self-care with a visit to its beauty clinics or hair salons.

Situated near the Claymore Hill area and tucked between the Thai embassy and Orchard Towers, the mall is admittedly a little inconspicuous. But a slew of new F&B openings aims to bring the crowd back. Could Palais Renaissance emerge as Orchard Road’s hottest dining destination?

There’s the recent opening of Binary (#01-01A), a 45-seater gastrobar that serves both Asian and Western cuisine in one location. Must-try dishes here include the Binary Brew Beer Battered Chips and Handmade Wagyu & Pork Balls, accompanied by more than 60 wine labels and a range of signature cocktails.