Is Orchard Road’s Palais Renaissance undergoing… a renaissance?
With a slew of new F&B openings, could the newly renovated mall become Orchard Road’s latest dining destination?
Orchard Road is home to several iconic dining and shopping destinations. We tend to find ourselves heading to malls such as ION Orchard, Wheelock Place and Ngee Ann City on the weekends. On the rare times that we do head to Palais Renaissance, it is probably for an afternoon of self-care with a visit to its beauty clinics or hair salons.
Situated near the Claymore Hill area and tucked between the Thai embassy and Orchard Towers, the mall is admittedly a little inconspicuous. But a slew of new F&B openings aims to bring the crowd back. Could Palais Renaissance emerge as Orchard Road’s hottest dining destination?
There’s the recent opening of Binary (#01-01A), a 45-seater gastrobar that serves both Asian and Western cuisine in one location. Must-try dishes here include the Binary Brew Beer Battered Chips and Handmade Wagyu & Pork Balls, accompanied by more than 60 wine labels and a range of signature cocktails.
New fine dining restaurant Caviar (#B1-07), which boasts Singapore’s largest selection of caviar, also recently opened its doors. Read more about Binary and Caviar in our story below.
French crepe cafe French Fold (#01-02) has also opened its second outlet at Palais Renaissance. The specialty cafe by French cafe brand Merci Marcel is known for its signature crepes and savoury galettes. It opened its first outlet last year in the Telok Ayer area.
There’s also Thai noodle bar Siam Smith (#01-01), which serves comforting dishes such as Signature Beef Noodle and Seafood Creamy Tom Yum Noodle.
All these add to existing favourites such as PS Cafe (#02-09A) and whisky library The Writing Club (#02-10). Fans of Japanese cuisine can also continue to enjoy one-Michelin-starred restaurant Sushi Kimura (#01-07), as well as izakaya and robatayaki restaurant Ishinomaki Grill & Sake Bar (#B1-02/02A/03).
One thing's for sure. If you’re looking to escape the crowds at Orchard Road’s more popular destinations during this festive season, Palais Renaissance will provide the respite you need.