Celebrity chef Nancy Silverton’s Osteria Mozza is back in Singapore – here’s what to expect

“But I did want customers to see that we’ve done a lot of development over the last couple of years. We’ve brought in a lot of new dishes and still offer a handful of what we did before. There’s going to be a newness and a brightness to what we have.”

Happily, 80 per cent of Osteria Mozza’s former kitchen staff, including its last head chef Peter Birks, are back in the hearth here, their camaraderie evident in the steady rhythm that thrums down the line.

THE COMPLEXITY OF SIMPLICITY

While the rest of us were elbow deep in sourdough during the early throes of the pandemic, Silverton had no desire nor need to do that. She did, after all, popularise sourdough and artisanal bread in the United States, having founded the now legendary La Brea Bakery in Los Angeles in 1989.

“I decided to return to recipes that I haven’t baked before because the level of restaurants that I worked at didn’t do a lot of things like scones, muffins and cookies,” she said.

That exercise quickly turned into her upcoming cookbook whose mouthful of a working title, she said, is The Peanut Butter Cookie That Changed My Life and 120 Other Cookies, Muffins, Scones And Something That Will Change Yours.