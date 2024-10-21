Game, set, padel: The racquet sport to try on your next resort getaway

Standing on a pristine court surrounded by carefully pruned coconut trees swaying in the gentle seaside breeze, I was getting ready to serve. Under the golden hued sunset, I almost felt like a tennis pro. Luckily for me, I was not facing the pressure of landing an ace in a tennis game, a sport that is stunning to watch but, frankly, not as forgiving when it comes to learning.

Instead, this is padel, a sport that combines elements of tennis and squash played on a special glass-walled space about one third the size of a tennis court. Usually a doubles game, it is played with a perforated racquet-bat that is far easier to handle than a tennis racquet. That is just one reason padel is loved as a social and relatively easy sport to pick up, with lots of room to have fun — even if one’s backhand is not quite Wimbledon-worthy.

Widely regarded as one of the fastest growing sports in the world, the game was invented in Mexico in the 1960s but has really exploded in popularity post-pandemic as more people gravitated towards healthy, social activities.

Now, it is also the leisure sport of choice at luxury resorts, offering vacationers a workout that is as inclusive as it is enjoyable because of its easy learning curve and social vibe.