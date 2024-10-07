Singapore hotel Pan Pacific Orchard crowned best new skyscraper in the world

Pan Pacific Orchard, a 23-storey hotel located in Singapore’s famous shopping district, has been named the world’s best new skyscraper.

The award was given out by the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH), a non-profit organisation headquartered in the US. The 140m-tall hotel also took home three other awards, including best tall building between 100m and 199m.

The awards were announced at a conference in London and Paris that took place from Sep 23 to Sep 27. Pan Pacific Orchard “represents the best of responsible vertical urbanism today”, CTBUH’s chief executive Javier Quintana de Una said in a statement.

“By holistically incorporating greenery into its design, Pan Pacific Orchard honours Singapore’s heritage while pushing the envelope of sustainable urban development in a dense, urban setting,” the statement added.