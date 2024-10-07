Singapore hotel Pan Pacific Orchard crowned best new skyscraper in the world
The hotel "honours Singapore’s heritage while pushing the envelope of sustainable urban development in a dense, urban setting", said the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH).
Pan Pacific Orchard, a 23-storey hotel located in Singapore’s famous shopping district, has been named the world’s best new skyscraper.
The award was given out by the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH), a non-profit organisation headquartered in the US. The 140m-tall hotel also took home three other awards, including best tall building between 100m and 199m.
The awards were announced at a conference in London and Paris that took place from Sep 23 to Sep 27. Pan Pacific Orchard “represents the best of responsible vertical urbanism today”, CTBUH’s chief executive Javier Quintana de Una said in a statement.
“By holistically incorporating greenery into its design, Pan Pacific Orchard honours Singapore’s heritage while pushing the envelope of sustainable urban development in a dense, urban setting,” the statement added.
Designed by the renowned WOHA Architects with the theme “hotel in nature”, the 347-key hotel opened its doors in June 2023, five years after the original building was demolished in April 2018. It is the Singapore flagship hotel of Pan Pacific Hotels Group (PPHG).
Amid an urban backdrop of private residential buildings and shopping malls on Orchard Road, the hotel stands out for its fascinating Jenga-like structure, courtesy of four stacks teeming with foliage.
It is designed around four open-air sky terraces – Forest, Beach, Garden and Cloud – with each sky terrace offering its own unique experiences for guests. The Forest terrace features a cascading waterfall and towering trees. The Beach terrace features meandering pools, while the Garden terrace has a central lawn area. The Cloud terrace boast event spaces “in the clouds” such as a pillarless ballroom.
The hotel has a focus on sustainability and was awarded the Building and Construction Authority’s Green Mark Platinum Award in 2020. The award recognises projects whose design and performance adhere to best practices in environmental sustainability.
Take a look inside the building in CNA Luxury’s video below.