Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo
Logo

Experiences

Singapore hotel Pan Pacific Orchard crowned best new skyscraper in the world
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Experiences

Singapore hotel Pan Pacific Orchard crowned best new skyscraper in the world

The hotel "honours Singapore’s heritage while pushing the envelope of sustainable urban development in a dense, urban setting", said the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH). 

Singapore hotel Pan Pacific Orchard crowned best new skyscraper in the world

Pan Pacific Orchard is a vertical urban green oasis in the middle of the city. (Photo: CNA/Joyee Koo)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

Melissa Stewart
By Melissa Stewart
07 Oct 2024 11:02AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Pan Pacific Orchard, a 23-storey hotel located in Singapore’s famous shopping district, has been named the world’s best new skyscraper.

The award was given out by the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH), a non-profit organisation headquartered in the US. The 140m-tall hotel also took home three other awards, including best tall building between 100m and 199m.

The awards were announced at a conference in London and Paris that took place from Sep 23 to Sep 27. Pan Pacific Orchard “represents the best of responsible vertical urbanism today”, CTBUH’s chief executive Javier Quintana de Una said in a statement.

“By holistically incorporating greenery into its design, Pan Pacific Orchard honours Singapore’s heritage while pushing the envelope of sustainable urban development in a dense, urban setting,” the statement added.

Pan Pacific Orchard features four sky terraces, visually connected by a massive green column on each corner. (Photo: CNA/Joyee Koo)

Designed by the renowned WOHA Architects with the theme “hotel in nature”, the 347-key hotel opened its doors in June 2023, five years after the original building was demolished in April 2018. It is the Singapore flagship hotel of Pan Pacific Hotels Group (PPHG). 

Amid an urban backdrop of private residential buildings and shopping malls on Orchard Road, the hotel stands out for its fascinating Jenga-like structure, courtesy of four stacks teeming with foliage.

It is designed around four open-air sky terraces – Forest, Beach, Garden and Cloud – with each sky terrace offering its own unique experiences for guests. The Forest terrace features a cascading waterfall and towering trees. The Beach terrace features meandering pools, while the Garden terrace has a central lawn area. The Cloud terrace boast event spaces “in the clouds” such as a pillarless ballroom.

The Beach Terrace at Pan Pacific Orchard. (Photo: WOHA Architects)

The hotel has a focus on sustainability and was awarded the Building and Construction Authority’s Green Mark Platinum Award in 2020. The award recognises projects whose design and performance adhere to best practices in environmental sustainability.

Take a look inside the building in CNA Luxury’s video below.

Source: CNA/st

Related Topics

Luxury Destinations Weekend escapes Hotels

Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...

Advertisement