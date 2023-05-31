First look: Inside Pan Pacific Orchard, a new nature-inspired luxury hotel on Orchard Road

In case you haven’t noticed, a fascinating Jenga-like building, teeming with lush foliage, has sprouted on Orchard Road.

The property is the new Pan Pacific Orchard, one of Singapore’s most highly anticipated luxury hotel openings of the year. It will open to the public on Jun 1, five years after the original building was demolished in April 2018 to make way for the ambitious new development.

The hotel, situated on 10 Claymore Road, is now the latest flagship property of Pan Pacific Hotels Group (PPHG) in Singapore and the city’s second Pan Pacific hotel. The 347-key, 23-storey hotel is designed by renowned architectural firm WOHA, known for their innovative and sustainable approach towards design. The award-winning Singapore-based practice is also behind the design of Parkroyal Collection Pickering and Oasia Hotel Downtown.

Ahead of its opening, CNA Luxury took a peek into the five-star hotel. Here’s what stood out.