Singapore’s Pan Pacific Orchard hailed as one of the world’s most beautiful hotels
Pan Pacific Orchard was the only Singapore hotel to be conferred the World Selection title by UNESCO’s Prix Versailles, one of the world’s premier prizes in architecture and design.
Just two months after it was named the world’s best new skyscraper by the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH), Singapore’s Pan Pacific Orchard has won another prestigious honour. The Orchard Road hotel has been conferred the World Selection title at the Prix Versailles.
The Prix Versailles is an international series of architectural awards that recognises contemporary projects worldwide for their innovation, creativity, respect for local heritage, and ecological efficiency. Winners are selected from a global pool of candidates across eight categories – Airports, Campuses, Passenger Stations, Sports, Museums, Emporiums, Hotels, and Restaurants.
A jury panel chooses the winners, which are announced annually at UNESCO’s headquarters in Paris. This year’s ceremony took place on Dec 2, with a jury that included architects Daniel Libeskind, David Adjaye, Wang Shu and Sou Fujimoto, as well as Chinese fashion designer Guo Pei and Spanish actress Blanca Suarez.
Pan Pacific Orchard’s World Selection title recognises it as one of the world’s 16 most beautiful new hotel openings. The 23-storey property, which opened in June 2023, is the only hotel in Singapore to earn a spot on the list.
The Prix Versailles grand prize for hotels went to The Hanok Heritage House, located in Yeongwol, South Korea. The Ned Doha won a special prize award for interior, while The Dolli in Athens won a special prize for exterior. World Selection titles also went to W Macau, Raffles Al Areen Palace Bahrain, Pulso Hotel in Sao Paulo and more.
Other Singapore projects were also recognised in other categories. Nanyang Technological University’s (NTU) Gaia, the largest wooden building in Asia, bagged the top prize under The World’s Most Beautiful campuses. Changi Airport Terminal 2 also won the special prize for its interior in the airports category.