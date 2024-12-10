Singapore’s Pan Pacific Orchard hailed as one of the world’s most beautiful hotels

Just two months after it was named the world’s best new skyscraper by the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH), Singapore’s Pan Pacific Orchard has won another prestigious honour. The Orchard Road hotel has been conferred the World Selection title at the Prix Versailles.

The Prix Versailles is an international series of architectural awards that recognises contemporary projects worldwide for their innovation, creativity, respect for local heritage, and ecological efficiency. Winners are selected from a global pool of candidates across eight categories – Airports, Campuses, Passenger Stations, Sports, Museums, Emporiums, Hotels, and Restaurants.

A jury panel chooses the winners, which are announced annually at UNESCO’s headquarters in Paris. This year’s ceremony took place on Dec 2, with a jury that included architects Daniel Libeskind, David Adjaye, Wang Shu and Sou Fujimoto, as well as Chinese fashion designer Guo Pei and Spanish actress Blanca Suarez.