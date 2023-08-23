The newly refurbished Pan Pacific Singapore features F&B and retail spaces celebrating Singapore culture

Pan Pacific Singapore, the flagship property of Pan Pacific Hotels Group, has unveiled a S$30 million transformation. The redesign, which began in April 2023, includes 476 refurbished rooms, new F&B and retail spaces spotlighting Singapore culture as well as the renovation of the Ocean Ballroom.

The Deluxe Rooms, Executive Marina Bay Rooms and Premier Suite have been given a new look. Balcony sizes have been reduced to provide more extra room space, while the positioning of the beds have been adjusted for a view of the Marina Bay skyline.

Executive Marina Bay Room guests will enjoy exclusive access to the self-service Studio 26, where they can make use of work and travel equipment. Complimentary pastries are served in the mornings and late afternoons, along with all-day beverages, light snacks and a selection of specially curated cookies inspired by local Singapore flavours.