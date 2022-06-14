Candlenut chef Malcolm Lee takes on Straits cuisine at his new fine dining restaurant Pangium

When we asked chef Malcolm Lee about his achievements, he simply answered: “I’ve never considered what I do on a daily basis as adding up to a career.” This is a statement that reflects Lee’s signature reticence and a shyness that largely keeps him out of the spotlight save for the accolade of being the chef behind Candlenut, the world’s first Peranakan Michelin-starred restaurant.

With the opening of Pangium on Jun 1 – named after the tree that bears his favourite ingredient, buah keluak – Lee has created another first: The only fine dining contemporary Straits restaurant in the world.

Like Candlenut, Pangium is a celebration of Peranakan food, a space dedicated to reviving, preserving and innovating this unique cuisine. Its establishment also signals Lee’s aim to place the broader food culture of the Malaccan Straits on equal footing with the modern-European titans that dominate Singapore’s fine dining scene.