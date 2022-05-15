Dining in Paris: The once scruffy neighbourhood of Belleville is now home to an exciting new food scene

It wasn’t so long ago when, if you invited a discerning Parisian to Belleville for dinner, you would likely have been met with a condescending pat on the shoulder and a counter-invite to one of the more salubrious parts of the city. Why go to that scruffy neighbourhood when Paris has so many other gastronomic delights on offer?

But in the past few years, Belleville, spanning four arrondissements and sandwiched between Buttes-Chaumont park and Pere Lachaise cemetery in the northeast of the city, has rapidly made a name for itself as one of the most exciting areas to eat and drink in the French capital.

Historically, it has tended to be on the cultural fringe. Once an independent municipality, Belleville was annexed into the city of Paris in 1860. Eleven years later, people from this traditionally working-class area, radicalised in part by their working conditions, were instrumental in forming the Paris Commune, an autonomous socialist group that governed Paris for two months before being crushed by the French army.

In the early 20th century, thousands of Jews fleeing persecution settled in Belleville. Since the 1980s, it has become home to a thriving Chinese and Asian community.

Below are a selection of some of our favourite restaurants, almost all of them with owners or head chefs who are women, dotted along the steep side roads of Belleville, and between two beautiful parks that are perfect for strolling between meals or reclining with a book on a summer’s day.