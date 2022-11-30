Tired of over-the-top resorts in the Maldives? Then let Patina soothe your cynical soul

Located just 45 minutes away from Velena International Airport by luxury speedboat, Patina is built upon one of four man-made islands that make up the Fari Islands in the North Male Atoll. Evan Kwee, scion and head of design and hospitality of his family’s Pontiac Land Group, spent seven years looking for the perfect island to set up the group’s first Maldivian property. “But they were too far away, too big, too small, too ugly, or too expensive,” he admitted. Fortuitously, the owner of the nearby Helengeli island offered to sell the Kwees an entire lagoon, which was when Evan decided that if they couldn’t find the perfect island, they would just build their own.

Three of those islands are dedicated to resorts, which comprise Patina, The Ritz-Carlton and the upcoming Capella, while the fourth is reserved for staff lodging. “My dad and uncles told me I was crazy because building a campus for our staff would cost as much as building a hotel,” said Kwee. But he insisted it would pay dividends in the long term. “You can always spend more and get better designers and build bigger hotels, but our secret sauce will be our people.” Investing in staff welfare would mean lessening the disheartening turnover of the Maldivian hospitality industry, and result in a happier work culture. Already, the staff have been getting positive mentions on Patina’s TripAdvisor reviews.

“The very first time I went to the Maldives, I wanted that Robinson Crusoe experience, where after you get off the boat they take your shoes away and you stay in a room that looks like a rickety shack,” he quipped. “But that was the Maldives of 15 to 20 years ago. Now people want something newer, more progressive, and with more variety. They don’t just want to sit on a beach all day long reading a book or eat at the same three or four restaurants a week.”