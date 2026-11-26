The fascinating thing about this snack is that it playfully uses kampachi fish cured for six hours in place of chicken. But the fish goes so well with the rice cooked in chicken fat and finished with housemade peanut oil that you’d never miss the poultry.

“Hainanese chicken rice is one of Singapore’s most iconic dishes, and what interests me is how much of its identity comes from the rice itself. The fragrance of chicken fat, ginger and aromatics is immediately recognisable. I wanted to capture that in a small, concentrated bite,” said Chong.

“The idea of using fish came from my travels to Shunde in Guangdong, where I was inspired by the appreciation for the natural flavour and texture of fish.”

Curing the kampachi in soya sauce gives it “a smooth, buttery texture that complements the fragrant rice. You recognise the familiar flavours of chicken rice, then discover a different texture in place of the chicken.”

For Chong, a dish is successful “when guests understand the connection without needing a long explanation and enjoy eating it. This is also when I realise that the dish has truly resonated with them”.

One creation he’s particularly proud of is the Bak Kut Teh Inspired Buddha Jumps Over the Wall. “It is a celebrated Chinese classic, and I’m excited to have created a rendition shaped by the flavours of Singapore,” he said. “The aromatic, comforting flavours of bak kut teh gave me a way to bring that connection into the dish.”