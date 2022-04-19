How Penang’s fine dining scene is giving its famous street food a run for its money

There was a time when one only went to Penang for street food. And why not? After all, the Malaysian state’s been lauded time and again as one of Asia’s greatest street food cities, its dishes such as Penang char kway teow and Penang asam laksa have always found their way into lists.

But while the pandemic has not been kind to hawkers (the famous Air Itam laksa went on hiatus), the island’s upscale dining scene is in fine fettle with some establishments being brave enough to open while Malaysia was in hard lockdown starting from March 2020.