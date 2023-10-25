Peruvian tourism steps up from trekking to luxury experiences

It was here, legend has it, that the Inca empire was born. The Sun and Moon gods sent out their children, Manco Capac and Mama Ocllo, also husband and wife, from the chilly waters of Lake Titicaca to bring order to humankind. From here, they went north to found the capital of the realm, Cusco.

Today, travellers with deep pockets can also experience increasingly regal journeys, as Peru takes its tourism upmarket. One such visit begins with a sundowner of pisco sour, wrapped in a poncho by a bonfire and gazing over sapphire blue stretching to the horizon. The calm is interrupted only by the efficient staff of the Titilaka lodge, bringing a ceviche made of trout from the lake.

Titilaka is one of several stylish lodgings owned by Ignacio Masías and partly managed by his son, Lorenzo, who are among those raising the bar. It is part of an association of luxury hotels under the Relais & Châteaux brand. “I bring the most discerning clients in the world and take them to remote places to show them the deepest Peru,” Masías says.

For years, the Inca Trail leading to the ruins of Machu Picchu was a byword for backpacker mass tourism. But Peru is now chasing luxury tourists, who do less environmental and archaeological damage while spending more. To them, the offering is cuisine in Lima, arguably the world’s top gastronomic capital; charming hotels in the “Sacred Valley” linking Cusco to Machu Picchu; and Amazon cruises. And the south offers options including the Colca Canyon — one of few places where visitors are almost guaranteed to see condors — and the cradle of the Inca empire on the shores of Titicaca.