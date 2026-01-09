Phuket beyond the beach: Rescued elephants, creative cuisine and wellness

Making breakfast for elephants wasn’t something I ever imagined doing in Phuket. I’d visited the Thai island several times before, but those holidays were mostly spent holed up at the hotel, drifting between pool and sun lounger.

For regional travellers like me, Phuket’s appeal is its proximity: in under two hours by plane, the city skyline gives way to pristine beaches and translucent water. Spa sessions and Thai hospitality always make it hard to leave.

But this time, I wanted to see Phuket anew – and I wanted the children to see elephants. Wary of supporting attractions that exploit animals for tourism, I found Phuket Elephant Nature Reserve Ethical Sanctuary on a booking site, persuaded by reviews noting that guests aren’t allowed to touch, ride or bathe the elephants.

The sanctuary was founded in 2019 by New Zealand expat Cam McLean, who has lived in the region for almost 30 years and has worked with rescued elephants. During our three-and-a-half-hour session, we came closer than we ever had before – but we kept a respectful distance.

We rolled vitamin balls, prepared their meals, and watched them splash in mud holes. We even made paper from elephant dung – don’t worry, the fibres are thoroughly sanitised. (An elephant’s diet is so rich in fibre that its dung can be turned into pulp.)