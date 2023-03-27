In Phuket, a new Banyan Tree resort concept for wellness beginners

Escaping an incessantly wet Singapore season back in December to arrive in Phuket never felt more like being received in paradise.

We stepped through the threshold of Banyan Tree Veya and immediately, a relaxed aura washed over me, whispering promises of a world of bliss in the days ahead.

Tropical vibes are on-point with a glistening pool sun-kissed by clear skies overhead, framed by palm trees prettier than back home. But this is not your typical beach holiday.

Veya is Banyan Tree Holding’s newest hospitality concept, and this Phuket property is the first of its kind and it is, poignantly, situated next door to the very first Banyan Tree resort ever constructed 30 years ago.