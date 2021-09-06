Good looks vs capability: Does how you look matter in the workplace?

My reader’s misplaced concern was only one reason to update my byline. Past column photos depict me unsmiling in suit and tie. Yet for months, I have been writing about the pros and cons of working flexibly, tielessly and suitlessly. I wanted to match my picture to my current appearance (rather than keeping the six-year-old version as a sort of talisman of eternal middle age), to crack a smile (which I seem to recall was forbidden when columnists’ portraits were last shot), and to align my look with the tone of my columns and the approach of many hybrid-working readers.

Does what I look like affect your appreciation of what I write? You tell me. Three things are clear, though. First, thanks to social media, it is no longer just columnists who fret about the image they project to the world. Second, most people have spent more time than ever in the past 18 months studying their own faces, and other people’s, in videocalls. Third, research does suggest superficial appearance has an impact on how others respond to people in business.

Plastic surgeons have found many people suffering “lockdown meltdown” and “Zoom panic” about their online appearance, the FT reported last year. Some had been self-administering Botox, with dire outcomes, or using enforced isolation to book and recover from facial surgery. That group must be outnumbered by many more who have changed or polished online profile pictures during lockdown. (I should make clear that while I have had the front of my house re-rendered, I have had no cosmetic work done during the pandemic.)