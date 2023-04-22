Sculpt, tone, strengthen: 5 of the newest fitness studios in Singapore to check out

Fret not if you were unable to snag a very chic sweat sesh at the recent HermesFit pop-up gym. In fitness-obsessed Singapore, there is always a swanky new studio to book yourself into and to sculpt, tone and strengthen your physique to an approximation of physical perfection. Of course, as any fitness expert worth their salt will tell you, consistency is key when it comes to getting in shape, so once you have found your jam, do commit to a regular exercise routine and you will eventually see those gains you crave.

With this flourishing of the fitness scene right here in the little red dot, here are some noteworthy spots to get your sweat on at, no matter what your preferred choice of physical activity is.