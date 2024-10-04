World number 8 pizzaiolo Roberto ‘Bob’ Davanzo will be serving dinner at La Bottega Enoteca in October
Also crowned the world’s best pizza pastry chef, he will serve sweet and savoury pies on his eight-course menu at the pop-up from Oct 16 to Oct 18.
If you've been riding Singapore's pizza wave, it’s time to catch the ultimate swell at the Bob Alchimia a Spicchi pop-up, hosted by La Bottega Enoteca. From Oct 16 to Oct 18, founder Roberto ‘Bob’ Davanzo will present an eight-course pizza menu featuring his award-winning sweet and savoury slices.
Davanzo recently ranked 8th in the Best Pizza Chef 2024 – Top 100 awards, while La Bottega Enoteca’s owner, Antonio Miscellaneo, is placed 80th globally. Crowned the world's best pizza pastry chef, Davanzo also holds the 19th spot in the 50 Top Pizza Italy 2024 rankings, with La Bottega Enoteca recognised as Singapore's top pizzeria in the same awards.
Miscellaneo was drawn to Davanzo’s constant innovation. “Both in terms of his doughs and the technical aspects of pizzas and toppings. I respect how he represents Calabria and have wanted to collaborate with him for some time, which is why I invited him to Singapore,” he explained.
Expect slices topped with ponzu-marinated anchovies in smoked roasted tomato puree and black garlic chocolate; ossobuco with bone marrow mayo and pepperone crusco; and barbecued cabbage with mozzarella, glazed vegetables, and smoked cave-aged sheep ricotta.
Many ingredients come from Calabria, a region Davanzo says is known for its distinct flavours due to its unique microclimate. “Calabria, with its mix of coastlines and mountains, yields microclimates perfect for growing different fruits and vegetables,” Davanzo shared through an interpreter. “The tomatoes are particularly special, especially when picked at their ripest. We make a sauce from this.”
Davanzo’s high-hydration doughs are famed for their pronounced flavour and light crust. He makes 18 different doughs at his restaurant, including his signature Drop pizza. This unique creation is first baked in a wood-fired oven and then finished in an electric oven, producing a soft interior and crisp edges.
One of his iconic creations, Amatricalabra — a Calabrian take on amatriciana — will be featured at the pop-up. His sweet pizzas are equally famous, having earned multiple awards, including Best Sweet Pizza of the Year 2023 by Gambero Rosso for his Ricotta and Bergamotta.
This is Miscellaneo's second pop-up featuring a renowned pizzaiolo. In February, La Bottega Enoteca hosted Diego Vitagliano, whose ethereally light pizzas earned rave reviews. If the last event was any indication, this is a pop-up you won’t want to miss. Tickets are still available at the time of writing.