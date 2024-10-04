World number 8 pizzaiolo Roberto ‘Bob’ Davanzo will be serving dinner at La Bottega Enoteca in October

If you've been riding Singapore's pizza wave, it’s time to catch the ultimate swell at the Bob Alchimia a Spicchi pop-up, hosted by La Bottega Enoteca. From Oct 16 to Oct 18, founder Roberto ‘Bob’ Davanzo will present an eight-course pizza menu featuring his award-winning sweet and savoury slices.

Davanzo recently ranked 8th in the Best Pizza Chef 2024 – Top 100 awards, while La Bottega Enoteca’s owner, Antonio Miscellaneo, is placed 80th globally. Crowned the world's best pizza pastry chef, Davanzo also holds the 19th spot in the 50 Top Pizza Italy 2024 rankings, with La Bottega Enoteca recognised as Singapore's top pizzeria in the same awards.

Miscellaneo was drawn to Davanzo’s constant innovation. “Both in terms of his doughs and the technical aspects of pizzas and toppings. I respect how he represents Calabria and have wanted to collaborate with him for some time, which is why I invited him to Singapore,” he explained.