Grand Hyatt Tokyo celebrates Pokemon’s 30th anniversary with themed rooms and Pikachu-inspired dining

Pokemon fans, are you planning a summer trip to Tokyo? Grand Hyatt Tokyo is celebrating Pokemon’s 30th anniversary with two summer packages. Available for stays between Jun 20 to Aug 26, these specials feature in-room decorations inspired by a selection of Pokemon, unique collaboration merchandise and Pokemon-inspired dining.

The most luxurious of the two packages is the Pokemon 30th Anniversary Grand Adventure Suite (from ¥400,000; US$2,516 or S$3,197), limited to just one booking per night. The hotel’s Chairman Suite will be transformed into a Pokemon-themed adventure, with several types of Pokemon plushies to discover throughout the entire suite.

The journey begins right from when you open your door, where a massive green space will be filled with 30 Pikachu plushies, including a Pikachu taking off in a hot air balloon.