Grand Hyatt Tokyo celebrates Pokemon’s 30th anniversary with themed rooms and Pikachu-inspired dining
Share a suite with 30 Pikachu plushies, indulge in Pikachu pancakes for breakfast and take home exclusive collaboration merchandise.
Pokemon fans, are you planning a summer trip to Tokyo? Grand Hyatt Tokyo is celebrating Pokemon’s 30th anniversary with two summer packages. Available for stays between Jun 20 to Aug 26, these specials feature in-room decorations inspired by a selection of Pokemon, unique collaboration merchandise and Pokemon-inspired dining.
The most luxurious of the two packages is the Pokemon 30th Anniversary Grand Adventure Suite (from ¥400,000; US$2,516 or S$3,197), limited to just one booking per night. The hotel’s Chairman Suite will be transformed into a Pokemon-themed adventure, with several types of Pokemon plushies to discover throughout the entire suite.
The journey begins right from when you open your door, where a massive green space will be filled with 30 Pikachu plushies, including a Pikachu taking off in a hot air balloon.
The living room, bedroom and bathroom in the suite will also be decorated to reflect the different Pokemon habitats, from Grass, to Fire and Water. Guests can discover some of their favourite Pokemons in each space, from Bulbasaur and Tangela in the living room, to Charmander and Vulpix in the bedroom, and Squirtle and Lapras in the bathroom.
In-room dining options include dinner and breakfast inspired by Pokemon. For dinner, tuck into a Flying Pikachu Gourmet Burger, served alongside curry fries and a Pikachu Yellow Soda. For breakfast, wake-up to an American breakfast set featuring Pikachu pancakes.
The stay package also includes original collaboration merchandise such as a passport case, cushion, polo shirt and outdoor lamp. In addition, guests can take home a 30th anniversary talking Pikachu figure and plush toys of Bulbasaur, Charmander and Squirtle.
The second package – the Pokemon 30th Anniversary Grand Adventure Stay Package (from ¥71,500; US$450 or S$572) – includes a stay in the Twin Room with Pokemon-themed artworks. Guests can take home merchandise such as a passport case, T-shirt, hat and tote bag. The package comes with daily buffet breakfast at The French Kitchen, where the Pikachu pancakes will be available. Only eight rooms are available for booking per night.
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