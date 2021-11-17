You can now test-drive a Porsche in Dempsey, limited to 39 drivers a day

Visiting the Dempsey area within the next couple of days? From now till Nov 21, Porsche is taking over The Pantry at Dempsey Hill for a pop-up experience that lets you get up close and personal with the brand new Macan.

It’s the first public display pop-up of the sporty third-generation Macan SUV in Singapore. The car now boasts a sharp new design and a new operation concept.

Event highlights include a comprehensive walk-through around the new car, presented by Porsche professionals. You’ll also get to embark on a test drive of the Macan around Dempsey, limited to 39 slots daily on a first-come, first-serve basis.