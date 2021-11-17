Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo
Logo

Experiences

You can now test-drive a Porsche in Dempsey, limited to 39 drivers a day
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Experiences

You can now test-drive a Porsche in Dempsey, limited to 39 drivers a day

At the Macan Experience from Nov 17 until Nov 21, fully vaccinated visitors can test drive Porsche's new sporty SUV.

You can now test-drive a Porsche in Dempsey, limited to 39 drivers a day

The Macan Experience pop-up in Dempsey. (Photo: Porsche)

Melissa Stewart
By Melissa Stewart
17 Nov 2021 12:10PM (Updated: 17 Nov 2021 12:09PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Visiting the Dempsey area within the next couple of days? From now till Nov 21, Porsche is taking over The Pantry at Dempsey Hill for a pop-up experience that lets you get up close and personal with the brand new Macan.

It’s the first public display pop-up of the sporty third-generation Macan SUV in Singapore. The car now boasts a sharp new design and a new operation concept.

Event highlights include a comprehensive walk-through around the new car, presented by Porsche professionals. You’ll also get to embark on a test drive of the Macan around Dempsey, limited to 39 slots daily on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Porsche is taking over the the Pantry at Dempsey for the Macan Experience. (Photo: Porsche)

Related:

Snap a picture at the various photo spots or take part in a leather crafting activity where you can take home your very own customised leather keyholder.

Snap a photo at the Dare Forward mural. (Photo: Porsche)
Take home your very own customised leather keyholder. (Photo: Porsche)

The Macan Experience is open to fully vaccinated guests from 9am to 8pm till Nov 21. Those who wish to register for a test-drive are advised to come early to book their slots. You’ll need to bring along your Singapore driver’s license (minimum possession of three years) along with your NRIC. Drivers have to be between 27 to 69 years old.

For more information, visit the Dare Forward Macan Experience Facebook page here.

Related:

Source: CNA/st/ds

Related Topics

cars

Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Header Navbar CSS

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us